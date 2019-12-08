Stauffer, Dr. Helen Winter Age 97 - November 21, 2019 Of Lincoln, formerly of Kearney, NE. Died in Lincoln, NE. She is the author of the most comprehensive biography of Nebraska author Mari Sandoz, Mari Sandoz: Story Catcher of the Plains (1982) and editor of her correspondences, Letters of Mari Sandoz (1992). Helen served in the WAVES (Women's Navy) from 1943-1945, teaching aerial gunnery at Alameda Naval Air Base in California. She completed her PhD at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1974, and taught English at Kearney State College until retiring in 1990, She was active in the Great Plains Chautauqua, Nebraska Humanities Council, Modern Language Association, National Education Association, Western Literature Association, Sandoz Heritage Society, Willa Cather Pioneer Memorial, and Alpha Delta Kappa. She is survived by son, Robin (Carol) Stauffer of Fremont, NE; daughters, Susan Toth of Edwardsburg, MI, Sally Vifquain of Wahoo, NE, Melody (Rod) Chvatal of Colon, NE; 11 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by both parents; husband, Mike Stauffer; infant son, Karl; daughter-in-law, Carol Hamley Stauffer; and son-in-law Jim Toth. MEMORIAL SERVICES will be held Saturday, December 14 at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 South 14th Street, Lincoln, Nebraska. lincolnfh.com. LINCOLN MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME 6800 S. 14th St., Lincoln, NE 68512 (402) 423-1515 | lincolnfh.com
