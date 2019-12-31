Staskiewicz, Dennis

Staskiewicz, Dennis September 20, 1969 - December 22, 2019 Of Wapakoneta, Ohio passed away at the age of 50. Preceded in death by father-in-law, William A. "Bill" Brauer. Survived by wife Theresa; son Brad; granddaughter Olivia all of Ohio; father Jim (Lyn) Staskiewicz; mother Marta Jones; sisters Jennifer Wrobleski, Jill and Jenna Staskiewicz - all of Omaha; many other relatives. Services were held in Ohio. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

