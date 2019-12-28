Staskiewicz, Dennis September 20, 1969 - December 22, 2019 FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, 5:30pm, at the Eley Funeral Home and Crematory, Wapakoneta, OH. The family will receive friends from 2-5pm Monday at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to the St. Rita's Hospice. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com. ELEY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY St. Rt. 501, Wapakoneta, OH | (419) 738-7676

