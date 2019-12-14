Start, Betty Carleton (Kimball)

Start, Betty Carleton (Kimball) August 5, 1925 - December 7, 2019 Betty Carleton (Kimball) Start, age 94, passed away at Spurgeon Manor in Dallas Center, IA, on December 7, 2019. Betty was born on August 5, 1925 in Swanton, VT, to Ray Carleton Kimball and Cora May (Houston) Kimball. Betty graduated from Swanton High School, 1943, received her Physical Education and Physical Therapy degrees from Boston University. On July 5, 1947 she was united in marriage to Burdett Henry Start II in Swanton, VT. They raised three children in Omaha. Betty was an educator for 22 years at Westside Community Schools and on staff at University of NE at Omaha. She is survived by daughters, Sarah Start of Iowa City, IA; Suzanne (Glenn) Rauert of Aurora, NE; son, Burdett (Sheryl) Start III of Granger, IA; grandchildren: Casey (Jessica) Lee, Darcie (Adrian) Burde, Burdett Start IV, Adency Start; great-grandchildren, Alyssa and Brycen Lee and Isabella Burde. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Burdett Henry Start II; three sisters; son-in-law, Alan Lee. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Wednesday, December 18, 2019, 2:15pm, at Spurgeon Manor. Upon her request there will be a graveside service held in Swanton, VT. Memorials can be made to West Des Moines Rotary Reading For Kids Program; Aurora Covenant Church, Aurora, NE; or Walnut Hills Methodist Church, Urbandale, IA. Cremation Society of Iowa 7975 University Blvd, Clive, IA 50325 | (515) 277-8700

