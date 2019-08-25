Starns, Bette

Starns, Bette Age 85 Ashland, NE. Died peacefully on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at Oxbow Living Center in Ashland. Bette was born on July 28, 1934 in Lincoln, NE. Bette is survived by her 7 children: Don (Terry) Marti Jr. of Frederick CO, Charlie (Diane) Marti of Lincoln, Geoffrey (Kay) Marti of Lincoln, Julie (Jeff Retzlaff) Starns of Ashland, Sarah (Chris) Roth of Bennington NE, Carey (Lyle) Starns-Mead of Omaha, and her youngest son, Steven Starns of Ashland; and many grandchildren, great- grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Bette was preceded in death by her husband, John; her parents, George and Viola Clark; and her only sister, Georgia Hawthorne. CELEBRATION of LIFE: Friday, August 30, at 2pm at the First Christian Church (1702 Boyd St.) in Ashland. VISITATION: Thursday, August 29, from 5-7pm at Marcy's Mortuary (104 N. 15th St.) Ashland. Memorials in care of the family for future designation. To leave condolences, visit: www.marcysvoboda.com MARCY MORTUARY 104 N. 15th Street, Ashland, NE 68003 402-944-3343

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.