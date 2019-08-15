Starman, Duane W. Age 79 Duane W. Starman, of Omaha, died August 14, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, William and Helen Starman; and sister, Patricia Kallhoff. Survived by wife, Kay; children: Pam and John Lowndes of Papillion; Jeff and Colleen Starman of Omaha; Melissa and Chad McCain of Glendale, AZ; seven grandsons, two great-grandchildren; siblings: Barbara and Jerry Lamberti of CA; Carol Rican of WA; Darryl and Renee Starman of CO; Diane and Mike Micek of TX. FUNERAL MASS: 10:30am Saturday at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 6905 Blondo, Omaha, NE 68104. VISITATION: Friday, 6:30-7:30pm, with a Wake service to be held at 7:30pm at the church. Interment with military honors at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the church. Condolences to www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com. REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222

