Stansberry, Barbara Jean August 1, 1931 - November 18, 2019 Age 88. She was born to the late Walter and Eva (Foster) Pieper in Harlan, IA. In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Freddie Stansberry; daughter, Stacy Bagley; grandsons, Shawn and Michael Kain; twin sister, Pat Browning; brother, Art Pieper; sister, Betty Townsend. She is survived by her children, Roxanne Rolfe, Freddie Stansberry (Linda), Robin Luedtke (Craig); siblings, Mary Swartzel (Larry Olson), Peggy Champ; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; a host of other family and friends. CELEBRATION of LIFE is 5-7pm on November 21, 2019 in the community room at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Memorials may be directed to the family. HOY - KILNOSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 1221 N. 16th Street, Council Bluffs, IA 51501 (712) 256-9988 | www.hoyfuneral.com

