Stannard, Mary J.

Stannard, Mary J. May 4, 1935 - September 3, 2019 Preceded in death by granddaughter, Abbie. Survived by husband, John; children: Jim (Laura) Stannard, Anne Stannard, Maureen (Mark) Davis, Maryanne (Rick) Dailey, Beth (Gary) Fuller and Tom Stannard; grandchildren: JJ and Grace Stannard, Jack Davis, Zach, Caitlyn and Nick Fuller, Kyle Stannard, Zach, Alex and Elise Dailey. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, September 6th, 10am, at St. Columbkille Catholic Church. Private family interment at Calvary Cemetery. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com

