Stanley, Jody L.

Stanley, Jody L. November 15, 1963 - March 1, 2020 Survived by husband, Fred; daughters, Kahla Stanley and Aleah Stanley; stepdaughter, Kia Stanley; grandson, Armani Stanley; and sister, Roxanne Merksick. Family will receive friends Sunday, March 8th from 5pm to 7pm, at the West Center Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, March 9th, 10:30am, West Center Chapel. INTERMENT: Monday, 2pm, Omaha National Cemetery. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. | 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

