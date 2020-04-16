Stankiewicz, Thomas E. "Tom"

Stankiewicz, Thomas E. "Tom" October 25, 1946 - April 12, 2020 Thomas E. Stankiewicz, 73, of Richmond, TX, passed away on Easter Sunday, April 12th, 2020. Born and raised in Omaha, Tom was a stationary engineer by trade, but there was nothing he couldn't fix. He was a proud member of the National Association of Power Engineers. He had a passion for fishing, camping, mentoring, manning the grill, and spending quality time with his family, and he always had a joke at the ready for all that he met. Tom is survived by his wife, Ramona, his daughters Toni Williams (Randy) and Alexis Suggitt (Michael), and three granddaughters, Courtney, Christina, and Eliza. A PRIVATE SERVICE will be held this Friday, April 17th at Schmidt Funeral Home in Katy, TX. A Celebration of Life will be held this summer with his extended family and friends. Funeral services held under the direction of, Schmidt Funeral Home, www.SchmidtFuneralHome.net.

