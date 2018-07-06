Stankiewicz, Thomas A. Apr 22, 1951 - Jul 3, 2018 Preceded in death by daughter, Kelly L. Stankiewicz; parents, Thomas and Antionette Stankiewicz. Survived by wife, Kandi Stankiewicz; daughter, Jennifer Beason; son, Brian Stankiewicz; grandchildren, Jacob, Joshua and Jesse. WAKE SERVICE: Sunday, July 8th, 6pm, West Center Chapel with family receiving friends from 4-6pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, July 9th, 10:30am, Holy Cross Catholic Church (4810 Woolworth Ave.). Interment: Calvary. Memorials are suggested to Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK- CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com

MBEITING
MARK BEITING

I was a classmate of Tom's at STM and Ryan. He was always kind, fun to talk to, a really nice person. My sympathies to all of you.
Kate McGinn Beiting
Omaha

