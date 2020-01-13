Stang, Steven P. July 29, 1981 - January 9, 2020 Family will receive friends Thursday, January 16, from 6-8pm at the West Center Chapel. Family Interment in Evergreen. Memorials to the Stella Stang Education Fund. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

