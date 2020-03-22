Stanek, Joseph Joseph Stanek passed away peacefully in his sleep on February 23, 2020. Joe was born in 1933, the son of a Polish immigrant and grandson of a prominent Polish newspaper publisher (Western Star). He grew up in South Omaha, joined the Navy, and served 4 years during the Korean War. Upon returning, Joe married Patricia Jean Seffron from Bellevue NE in 1955. He started working for Continental Can Company, and retired after 45 years as a Litho mechanic. Soon Joe and Pat decided to move west to Tucson, AZ and after a few years moved to Las Vegas, NV. Joe was an avid fisherman and enjoyed many yearly trips to Canada with his friends and coworkers. Joe was a devout Catholic and devoted family man. Family vacations were the norm during the summer months. Joe is survived by his wife of 65 years, Pat; daughter Patty Moerles (Mark); sons: Tim (Arlene), Mark (Donna), Mike (Pam), Scott (Pam); 12 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren. A CELEBRATION of Joe's life will be held at a later date.

To plant a tree in memory of Joseph Stanek as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.