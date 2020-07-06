Stanek, Alice M. (Vodicka)

Stanek, Alice M. (Vodicka) August 7, 1934 - July 3, 2020 Age 85. Preceded in death by husband, F.E. "Fritz" Stanek; parents, Anton and Catherine Vodicka; and brothers, Donald and Gerald Vodicka. Survived by sons and daughters-in-law: Gary and Linda, and Larry and Mary, all of Bellevue, NE; daughters and sons-in-law: Karen and Tom Hamilton, and Linda and Bob Weiler; all of Omaha; 11 grandchildren: Kevin, Kayleen, Kyle, Greg and wife Destiny, Sarah, and Catherine Stanek, Justin and wife Rachel Hamilton, Eric, Tommy and fianc�e Kristyn Huelskamp, Amanda, and Becca and husband Kirk Clark; 5 great-grandchildren, Lennon Stanek, Jacob and Daniel Hamilton, and Brayden and Sydney Clark; and brothers, Tony and Ray Vodicka. Alice was the Parish Secretary at Assumption and Christ the King from 1970-1979. She was also Executive Secretary to the then President at Blue Cross Blue Shield before retiring in 1996. Alice also was a member of the Assumption Church Altar Society, Quilters Group and Kolache Gang, Marianist Lay Affiliate, South High Class of 1952 Reunion Committee, and the Bunco and Lunch Bunch Group. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday 10am at Assumption-OLG Catholic Church (22nd & U St.). VISITATION: Tuesday at the Church from 3-7pm, with 7pm ROSARY. INTERMENT: St. Mary Cemetery. Memorials to Assumption Catholic Church. To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Mass, go to our website and click on Alice's obit and Stream Service. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" St. 402-731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

