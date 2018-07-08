Standage, Russell H. Feb 17, 1954 - Jul 1, 2018 Preceded in death by his father, Howard W. Standage. Survived by wife, Diana Spaulding; step-daughter, Kandra Spaulding; mother, Barbara Jean Standage; brother, Richard W. (Kim) Standage; sister, Leann Jean (Ron) Lowe. MEMORIAL SERVICE 1pm Tuesday, July 10, at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, Memorials to the Disabled American Veterans, or the St. Croix Hospice. FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME 7909 Mormon Bridge Road Omaha, NE 68152

