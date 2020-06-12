Stamps, Virgie M.

Stamps, Virgie M. August 21, 1931 - June 10, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Henry L. Stamps. Survived by daughter, Patty Stamps; two grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and brother, George Butler. Private Family Service: Saturday, June 13th, 9am, at the West Center Chapel. INTERMENT: Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Rett Syndrome for Virgie's great-granddaughter. To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Service, go to our website and click the View Live Cast button on our homepage. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

