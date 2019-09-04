Stambaugh, William B.

Stambaugh, William B. April 18, 1938 - August 29, 2019 MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, 10am, at the Gretna United Methodist Church, 11457 S. 204th Street. Inurnment in Riverview Cemetery, Louisville, NE. Kahler Dolce Mortuary 441 N. Washington Street, Papillion, NE 402-339-3232 | www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.