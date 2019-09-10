Stambaugh, Peggy G.

Stambaugh, Peggy G. Age 67 Peggy G. Stambaugh, of Pierce, died Thursday, September 5, 2019, at The Monarch in Lincoln. Survivors include her spouse, Rick Stambaugh of Pierce; her children, Kevin (Alyssa) Kersch of Colorado, Stacey Carey of Columbus, Anthony (Jen) Cook of Lincoln and Michelle (Curtis) Lich of Coleridge; and eight grandchildren, Kaiden and Klara Kersch, Noah and Marissa Anderson, Tractin Cook, Christopher Kieser and Alexandria and Benjamin Lich. SERVICES: 10:30am Thursday, September 12, 2019, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Pierce, officiate Father Jerry Connealy. VISITATION: 4-7pm Wednesday, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Pierce. ROSARY: 7pm Wednesday at St. Joseph's Catholic Church. Interment: Prospect View Cemetery, rural Pierce, NE. Memorials may be directed to The Monarch, 4201 S. 78th St., Lincoln, NE 68506. Condolences may be sent to www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com. STONACEK MEMORIAL CHAPEL Pierce, NE | (402) 329-4270

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.