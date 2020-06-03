Stalp, Illa Age 96 Of West Point, NE. Preceding Illa in death were her husband, Robert; parents, John and Gladys Tillman; sisters, Avis Vopalensky, and Jacqueline Brooks; brothers, William (Iola) Hargens, and Jim Tillman; infant grandson, Joshua Stalp; and infant great-granchild, Kinsley Davis. Survivors include daughters, LuAnn (Steven) Ludford, of Peru, IL; Karen (David) Ross, of Fremont, NE; sons: John (Teresa) Stalp of Fairfax, CA; Robert (Sharon) Stalp of Mesa, AZ; and Tim (Joyce) Stalp of Wisner, NE. Also, five grandchildren: Holly (Michael) O'Dell of Gretna, NE; Ross (Brittany) Stalp of Scottsdale, AZ; Katy (Joshua) Davis of Boise, ID; Christopher Stalp of Oakland, NE; Cody Stalp of San Diego, CA; and five great-grandchildren: Brenden and Shannen O'Dell; Grayson, Connor, and Lucas Davis; sister-in-law, Jeanine Tillman of Fremont, NE; nieces, Lucinda Gillette of Omaha, NE; Joan (Ron) Nelson of Aspen, CO; and nephews, Joel (Carol) Hargens of Hooper, NE; Gary (Marsha) Rold of San Diego, CA; and Danly (Charl) Rold of Kansas City, MO. PRIVATE SERVICES will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020, 10:30am, at the Minnick Funeral Home with Pastor Priscilla Hukki officiating. Interment will follow in the Hooper Cemetery. VISITATION: Friday, from 5-7pm, at the Minnick Funeral Home in West Point, per Directed Health Measures for gatherings only 25 persons will be allowed in the building at one time. The service will be live streamed at: www.facebook.com/minnickfuneralserviceinc Minnick Funeral Home 830 S. Colfax St., West Point, NE 68788 | (402) 372-2022

