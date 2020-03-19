Stalker, James "Jim" Age 83 James "Jim" Stalker passed away peacefully at his home on March 17th. He is survived by his wife, Mary; four children and their spouses, seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Due to COVID-19 concerns and mandates, services will be announced at a later date. Please go to heafeyheafey.com for further details. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

