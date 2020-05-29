Stahr, Dale D.

Stahr, Dale D. May 9, 1944 - May 25, 2020 Age 76, of Waco, NE. VISITATION: 18:30pm Friday, May 29, 2020, at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward, NE (Limited to 10 people in the funeral home at a time). CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 1pm Saturday, May 30, 2020, at his son's Laine Stahr home, 8525 N. Alda Ave., Juniata, NE 68995. Graveside Service and Inurnment: St. John's Lutheran Church Cemetery, Waco, NE, at a later date. Memorials to the Dale Stahr family for future designations. Condolences at www.zabkafuneralhome.com. Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home 410 Jackson Ave., Seward, NE 68434 | 402-643-2924

To plant a tree in memory of Dale Stahr as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.