Stahl, Alan R. | SFC US Army (Ret.)

Stahl, Alan R. | SFC US Army (Ret.) November 29, 1949 - April 4, 2020 Alan is survived by his wife of 50 years, Nancy; children: Alan, David (Paula), Deedee (Donnie) Kurpgeweit, Scott (Keala); brother, Tommy (Zola) Stahl; sister, Linda Keller; 8 grandchildren, 1 great-grandson and another on the way; many other relatives and friends. A private service will be held on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at 11am at Braman Mortuary (72 St. Chapel). Interment: Omaha National Cemetery. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. To LIVESTREAM the service or for more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com. BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171

