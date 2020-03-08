Stadie, Ronald G.

Stadie, Ronald G. December 12, 1934 - March 6, 2020 Preceded in death by daughter, Lynne Stadie DeLong. Survived by wife of 64 glorious years, Maryan; children, Pastor Michael (Barbara), Mark (Kathy), and Lisa Owens (Matt); 9 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and brother, Max (Jean). Family will receive friends Wednesday 12-1pm, with 1pm FUNERAL SERVICE. Interment in Evergreen. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Loveland School Scholarship Fund. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant a tree in memory of Ronald Stadie as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.