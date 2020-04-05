Stadie, Rita A. Age 87 Rita A. Stadie, of Lincoln, died March 31, 2020 in Lincoln. She was born in Omaha to Joseph and Helen (Mickells) Szalewski. Retired receptionist from Nebraska Distributing. Rita is survived by her children, Anthony (Rosemary) Stadie of Dumfries, VA; Mark (Karen) Stadie of Rogers, AR; Tami (Gary) Varilek of Lincoln, NE; 9 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; sister, Janice Denier of San Antonio, TX; brother, Joseph (Marian) Szalewski of Raymore, MO; and brother-in-law, Richard Legenza of Omaha. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Beverly Legenza; and brother-in-law, Bill Denier. Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials to St. Joseph Catholic Church. Condolences may be given at www.bmlfh.com. BUTHERUS, MASER & LOVE FUNERAL HOME 4040 A St., Lincoln, NE | (402) 488-0934

To plant a tree in memory of Rita Stadie as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.