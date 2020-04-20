Stadie, Maryan (Dryden) September 20, 1937 - April 18, 2020 Retired long-time secretary of Loveland School. Preceded in death by husband of 64 glorious years, Ronald G. Stadie; and daughter Lynne Stadie DeLong. Survived by children, Pastor Michael Stadie (Barbara), Mark Stadie (Kathy), and Lisa Owens (Matt); grandchildren: Elizabeth Bruns (Jacob), Zach Owens, Rebekah Stadie, Erin Simon (Brandon), Sarah Stadie, Jessica Malander (Tom), Jacob Stadie (Maddy), Jamison Stadie, and Amanda Heinicke (Carl); and great-grandchildren: Teagan, Colin, and Emerson Bruns; Kacey and Ben Malander; and Avery Simon. VISITATION: Tuesday 3-6pm at West Center Chapel. Family Service: Wednesday 11am at West Center Chapel. Interment in Evergreen. Memorials to the Maryan Stadie Loveland School Scholarship Fund. To view a livecast of the Visitation and Funeral Service go to our website and click the "view livecast button" on our home page. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

