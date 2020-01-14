Stachura, James J. June 20, 1935 - January 11, 2020 Age 84, of Omaha. Preceded in death by wife, JoAnn. Survived by daughters: Cheri (Bill) Perdue, Cindy (Mark) Plymale, Jackie (Stacey) Olson; grandchildren: Jeff, Cori, Ashley, Amanda; great-grandchildren, Berkley, Carter, Laila; siblings: Eva Lantz, Mike (Connie) Stachura, Mary (Mike) Maguire; many other relatives and friends. FUNERAL MASS: Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at 10am, at St. Stephen the Martyr Catholic Church (16701 S. St.) GATHERING OF FAMILY AND FRIENDS: Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, from 5-7pm, with a Rosary at 6pm, all at Braman Mortuary (Southwest Chapel). Interment: Voss Mohr Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family. For more details, visit bramanmortuary.com. BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel 6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400

