Staal, Sharon L. (Greenough)

Staal, Sharon L. (Greenough) July 4, 1941 - March 22, 2020 Daughter of the late Dorothy and Bill Little of Ainsworth, NE. A Celebration of Sharon's Life will be held at St. Paul United Methodist Church in Omaha at a later date. Memorials to the Church. For more details, visit: www.bramanmortuary.com BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd Street Omaha, NE 68114 (402) 391-2171

