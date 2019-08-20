St. Lucas, Jennie E. May 16, 1915 - August 17, 2019 Preceded in death by husband, Frank; sister, Marie Vlcek. Survived by son, Frank St. Lucas, Jr.; daughter, Dianne Chval; three grandchildren; one great-grandchild. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, August 21st at 1:30pm, New Cassel Retirement Center, 900 N. 90th St. Interment: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to New Cassel Retirement Center. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.