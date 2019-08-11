Srb, Kay Roland July 2, 1928 - July 1, 2019 Kay Roland Srb died on July 1, 2019 at a hospice center in Dallas, TX, due to complications of bodily decline in late-stage dementia. A tall man with a big smile, a thick shock of black hair in a pompadour front flip, Kay could always be counted on to carry a comb and a handkerchief and have a shine on his shoes. He loved eating ice cream, hamburgers and kolaches and, back in the day, always wanted to stop to help if someone's car was stranded on the side of the road. He was the fourth child of seven, born on July 2, 1928, to Adolph and Marie Srb, parents of some prominence in the Czech community of South Omaha and Dodge, NE. They instilled in their children the value of hard work, service to others and the love of music. His father, a physician and surgeon, and mother, an active member of Eastern Star and devoted advocate of educational opportunities for underprivileged youth, navigated the harsh realities of the Great Depression when Kay was growing up. They lived in Omaha but made many trips to their farm in Dodge, where, when they weren't doing chores, enjoyed the friendly competition of throwing horseshoes or swimming in the big concrete pool they built there. He took private lessons in trombone and had daily practice sessions for his father's orchestra which performed classical Czech music and polkas and included a free annual event on Memorial Day in the chapel at the Bohemian National Cemetery in Dodge. Kay attended Comenius School where he was honored by the Rotary International Club in eighth grade. He went on to graduate from Central High School and joined the Coast Guard, where he served for three years. He attended the University of Nebraska, receiving a B.S. in Medical Technology. During this time, he met Kathryn Sundblad. They married and he continued his education, going onto medical school at the University of Nebraska. Their first child was born during this time. He left school after two years to begin a career in sales. They moved to Lincoln where he worked for Sears Roebuck selling appliances. Three more children came along and they eventually moved back to Omaha to the neighborhood of Keystone when their last child was born. While an active member of Calvary Lutheran Church, his faith became a more prominent part of his life. He became a member of The Navigators, Gideon International, the Step Up To Life evangelism program and later, a lay pastor at King Lake Church. He changed careers briefly, becoming a Probation Officer for the Separate Juvenile Court for Douglas County, Nebraska, and after six months became Director of Volunteer Services. He developed a volunteer probation program that increased from 85 to 250 volunteers working with the staff program to assist youth in rehabilitation. He was President of the PTA at Burke High School where his eldest daughter went, recruiting Johnny Unitas, a famous football quarterback for the Baltimore Colts, to speak to the students. He was supportive of his children's youth activities in the Boy Scouts, Circle R Camp, softball and swimming. He returned to sales in 1976, employed by the Principal Life Insurance Company until he retired in 1988. At that time, he became an agent for many insurance companies. In 2005, Kay and Kathy Srb left Omaha and the church they helped start, called Emmanuel Fellowship, and moved to Carrollton, TX, to live closer to their sons. Kay is survived by his wife of 68 years, Kathy; their five children: Martha Qualben of New York City; Barbara Geraghty (Edward) of Newport Beach, CA; Daniel Srb (Barbara Zender Srb) of Coppell, TX; Robert Srb of Dallas, TX; and Susan Burlingame (Kevin) of San Diego and Lytle Creek, CA; seven grandchildren: Kathryn Geraghty, Paul Qualben (Conny) and Kai Qualben (Pelin), Alex Srb (Claire), Andrew Srb (Ashley), Bailey and Blair Burlingame; two great-grandchildren: Lars and Finja Qualben; in-laws: Dagmar Srb, John Stirek, Charlene Srb, Harry and Jan Sundblad, Bill Sundblad and Nancy Aossey; and many nieces and nephews. A CELEBRATION of Kay's remarkable life will take place on Friday, August 16, 2019, at 10:30am, followed by a reception, at Emmanuel Fellowship Church, 8345 Crown Point Avenue, Omaha, NE 68134. In lieu of flowers, the family requests any contributions be sent in his name to Step Up To Life (http://www.stepuptolife.com/SUTL-WP/donate/) and/or Emmanuel Fellowship (https://app.clovergive.com/app/Giving/efomaha).
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace Francis Durham FRA Branch 276 Chaplain
