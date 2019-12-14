Springborg, William Lee Sr. July 25, 1948 - December 10, 2019 William went to be with our Lord surrounded by family and friends. He was a retired pastor and servant to those in need. His faith in Jesus Christ and certainty of his salvation was a testimony to all. Preceded in death by wife, Peggy; parents, William and Elaine Springborg. Survived by wife, Linda of Branson, MO; two sons William L Jr. (Debra); Brian (Faith); daughter, Rebecca (Daniel) LaPlante; two stepsons, Travis (Maggie) Cott; and Trenton Cott; brothers, Stephen (Kathy); David (Pam); 16 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild. VISITATION will be from 5-7pm Monday, December 16, at Sievers-Sprick Funeral Home Fort Calhoun, NE. A Private Burial will be held.

