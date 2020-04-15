Spraling, Darphine February 1, 1949 - April 10, 2020 Staggered VISITATION following CDC requirements on Thursday, April 16, 2020 from 4-8pm. GRAVESIDE SERVICE on Friday, April 17, 2020, at 11am at Forest Lawn Cemetery. GOOD SHEPHERD FUNERAL HOME 4425 S. 24th St. | (402) 505-9260 | www.gsfuneral.com

Service information

Apr 16
Visitation
Thursday, April 16, 2020
4:00PM-8:00PM
Good Shepherd Funeral Home
4425 S 24th Street
Omaha, NE 68107
Apr 17
Graveside
Friday, April 17, 2020
11:00AM
Forest Lawn Cemetery
7909 Mormon Bridge Road
Omaha, NE 68152
