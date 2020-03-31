Spracklin, Delores A. "Dee" Age 87 Of Valley, NE. Survived by sons and daughters-in-law, Bill and Vicki, Craig and Karen and Patrick and Stacy; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; sister, Donna McKean. A Memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials to the Valley Public Library. Condolences to www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com. REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222

