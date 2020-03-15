Spohr, Kathleen Ann Age 55 - March 9, 2020 Sloan, IA. Suddenly passed away on Monday, March, 9, 2020. Kathy is survived by her husband, Steve Spohr of Sloan; children, Nick (Ally) Spohr of Dows IA, Josh Spohr of Sloan, Sarah Spohr of Sloan, and Elaine Diers of Albuquerque, NM; siblings, Robert Diers of Albuquerque, Beth (Rob) Buehner of Eustis NE, and Chris (Norma) Diers of Chicago, IL; as well as parents-in-law, Chuck and Marilyn Spohr of Weeping Water, NE; sisters-in-law, Karen (Larry) Haveman of Sloan, and Deb (Wayne) Haveman of Schubert, NE; and brothers-in-law, Mike (Linda) of Dakota Dunes SD, and David (Lori) Spohr of Murdock, NE. She is also survived by 11 nieces and nephews; as well as 14 great-nieces and nephews. Kathy was preceded in death by her father, Lavern Diers; and sister Linda Diers. SERVICES will be held Saturday, March 21, at 1pm at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Salix, IA. VISITATION will be held Friday, March 20, from 5-7pm at St. Joseph's. WATERBURY FUNERAL SERVICES Sergeant Bluff, IA 712-943-7100

