Spitler, Lawrence Keith

Spitler, Lawrence Keith February 11, 1938 - December 28, 2019 Lawrence Keith Spitler, age 81 of Omaha, passed away on December 28, 2019. He was born on February 11, 1938 in Omaha, NE, to George and Ona Ethel (Toxword) Spitler. He proudly served in the US Air Force where he made it his career. Lawrence is survived by his sister, Ona Elaine Brewer; sister-in-law, Carolyn Spitler; nieces, nephews, family and friends. He was preceded in death by his brother, Wayne; and sister, Louise Adams. VISITATION: Friday, January 3rd, Noon-1pm, with the SERVICE at 1pm, Roeder Mortuary, 4932 Ames Ave. Interment: Forest Lawn Cemetery with military honors by Offutt Air Force Base Honor Guard. ROEDER MORTUARY - Ames Chapel 4932 Ames Ave. | (402) 453-5600 | www.RoederMortuary.com

