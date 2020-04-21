Spires, Jane Marie December 16, 1962 - April 20, 2020 Spires (Skradski), Jane M. of Papillion, NE (December 16, 1962) passed away April 20, 2020 after a 6-year journey with early-onset Alzheimer's. Jane is survived by her husband Mike; her children Ethan and Elizabeth; her mother Marlene Skradski; her mother-in-law Marlene Spires; and brother-in-law Tim (Becki) Spires. She is also survived by one sister Julie, one niece, one nephew, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. She is preceded in death by her father Ed Skradski and father-in-law Frank Spires. Jane graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a degree in Meteorology and completed a long and successful career in the air sciences at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration in Boulder Colorado, the National Weather Service in Oklahoma City, and twenty-seven years with Nebraska Public Power District and Omaha Public Power District providing support for their environmental affairs departments. Jane enjoyed dining out, shopping, and spending time with her family and friends. She loved vacationing and escaping to the Colorado mountains. The family is grateful for the wonderful support Jane received from her in-home caregivers, memory care facilities, and hospice workers through her journey. Jane also leaves behind her puppy Charlie who was always by her side at home. Condolences on funeral home page. You can send your sympathy to the family in the guestbook provided and share it with the family and friends. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the immediate family will have a GRAVESIDE SERVICE: at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Nebraska Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association in her name. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Tags
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
How to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Click the link below for rates, deadlines and the form to submit an Obituary or In-Memoriam ad to the Omaha World Herald. All Obituaries and In-Memoriam Ads are paid notices. The link is available for family members or funeral homes. If you have any questions, please contact us at: WHobits@owh.com or call402-444-1286.
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Funeral Homes
Promotions
Purchase gift cards for both businesses that are temporarily closed, to use later and businesses currently open, to use now.
Flowers & Gifts
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Omaha.com, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking "Log In" on the "Sign the guestbook" portion of each notice and following the simple steps on the sign-up page. You can also click here to register, then return to the desi
Contests & Events
Use this site and map to find local restaurants and bars open in your area. They are ready …
Now is the perfect time to do your homework. Here is a guide to local businesses ready to h…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.