Spires, Jane Marie December 16, 1962 - April 20, 2020 Spires (Skradski), Jane M. of Papillion, NE (December 16, 1962) passed away April 20, 2020 after a 6-year journey with early-onset Alzheimer's. Jane is survived by her husband Mike; her children Ethan and Elizabeth; her mother Marlene Skradski; her mother-in-law Marlene Spires; and brother-in-law Tim (Becki) Spires. She is also survived by one sister Julie, one niece, one nephew, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. She is preceded in death by her father Ed Skradski and father-in-law Frank Spires. Jane graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a degree in Meteorology and completed a long and successful career in the air sciences at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration in Boulder Colorado, the National Weather Service in Oklahoma City, and twenty-seven years with Nebraska Public Power District and Omaha Public Power District providing support for their environmental affairs departments. Jane enjoyed dining out, shopping, and spending time with her family and friends. She loved vacationing and escaping to the Colorado mountains. The family is grateful for the wonderful support Jane received from her in-home caregivers, memory care facilities, and hospice workers through her journey. Jane also leaves behind her puppy Charlie who was always by her side at home. Condolences on funeral home page. You can send your sympathy to the family in the guestbook provided and share it with the family and friends. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the immediate family will have a GRAVESIDE SERVICE: at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Nebraska Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association in her name. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

