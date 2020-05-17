Spinharney, Robert "Bob" Age 71 - May 14, 2020 Of Eden Prairie, MN. Passed away at home surrounded by his family. Man of prayer, lover of God and his Catholic faith, Bob was a devoted husband and father, and a proud "Papa" who delighted in his grandkids. He had a heart for mentoring everyone from altar boys at his Church to his colleagues at IBM. An Army Veteran, Bob loved his country and was grateful to those who serve in the military. He was a handball champion, sometimes a better heckler than player on the golf course, and a Broadway musical and John Wayne film enthusiast. You could always rely on Bob for sound advice and good dose of humor. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Sharon; their children: Fr. Isaac Mary Spinharney CFR, Sr. John Paul Marie Spinharney CFR, Kara Miller, Jessica (Kelly) Franklin, and Jordan (Anne) Spinharney; grandchildren, Taylor, Madison, Emma, Avila, Isaac, and Beckett Miller, and Gianna Franklin; brothers, Mike (Sharon), and Rick (Roxanne); sisters, Kathie (Mike) Gordon, Sue Cornwell, Carolyn (Craig) Kozel, Theresa (Mike) Johnson, Denise Spinharney, and Jinny (Scott) Lyons; many nieces, nephews, and friends. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Private Family Mass of Christian Burial: Wednesday, May 20, at 9:30am at The Church of the Holy Family, St. Louis Park, MN (livestream Mass at Holy Family website). VISITATION: Tuesday 4-8pm at Gearty-Delmore Park Chapel, 3960 Wooddale Ave S., St. Louis Park, MN (Please go to www.gearty-delmore.com/Robert Spinharney to SignUpGenius for a slot to attend Visitation). Interment in Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Pro-Life Across America. Gearty-Delmore Funeral Chapels St.Louis Park Chapel South St. Louis Park, MN 952-926-1615

