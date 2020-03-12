Spicka, Mary F. August 19, 1965 - March 8, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, John and Betsy Spicka. Survived by brother and sister-in-law, Butch and Nancy Spicka; nephews, Camron and Trevor Spicka; longtime friend, Amy Kopietz; loving dog, Prince. CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICE: Saturday, March 14th, 1pm, West Center Chapel with visitation starting at 12pm. Private Interment. Memorials may be directed to the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

