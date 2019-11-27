Spethman, Virginia A.

Spethman, Virginia A. December 17, 1932 - November 25, 2019 Preceded in death by husband, Robert. Survived by children: Beth Martens, Curt (Brenda) Spethman, Christine Lorenzen (John Ramirez), Janice (Johnny) Graves, Diane (Mike) O'Hern, Gaylene (Jay) Hines; 10 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren; many other loving family and friends. VISITATION: Wednesday, Nov. 26, 4-7:30pm, with Rosary Service at 6:30pm, at St John Vianney Catholic Church. FUNERAL MASS: Friday, Nov. 29, 10:30am, at church. Interment: Calvary Cemetery, Omaha. Memorials suggested to St John Vianney Church. KAHLER-DOLCE MORTUARY 441 No Washington St., Papillion NE 402-339-3232 | www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com

