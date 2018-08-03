Spencer, Harold Richard, III Dec 12, 1964 - Jul 31, 2018 Omaha resident and 1989 graduate of University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Preceded in death by infant daughter, Sydney Spencer. Survived by wife of 29 years, Nancy (Noland) Spencer; daughters, Jessica Spencer and Samantha Spencer; father, Harold Richard Spencer I; mother Janet Jefferies; sisters Sibyl Spencer-Hilton (husband, Russ Hilton), Jane Spencer, (husband, Bob Peterson), Laura Spencer, and Elizabeth Spencer, sisters-in-law, Diana Hale and Sheri Igo; several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Friday, August 10th from 10am to 12noon at the West Center Chapel, followed by MEMORIAL SERVICE at noon. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com

