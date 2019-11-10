Spelic, Nicholas Joseph

Spelic, Nicholas Joseph Age 37 Nicholas left this life on Friday, November 8, 2019, to join his earthly father, Stephen, his canine best friend, Robby, and his Heavenly Father. His grandparents, John Joseph Stockard and Joann Munagle, and Joseph and Clair Spelic are also there to welcome him into comfort. Nicholas is survived by his mother, Stephanie Stockard Spelic; his brother, Zachary Spelic (Chassidy Kruger); twin nieces, Elliana and Karina Spelic; and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends who will mourn his loss. Nicholas was the first born child of Stephanie and Stephen Spelic, of Omaha. He graduated from St. Margaret Mary grade school, Creighton Prep (2000), and Creighton University (2004). For eight years he worked as a Master Data Analyst for ConAgra foods, until September of 2013 when a tragic event brought his young and promising life to a painful standstill. After six years of suffering from the aftermath of this event, our beloved Nicholas was gathered peacefully Home to his Creator with his mother and brother at his side. His family and friends profoundly grieve his loss but rejoice in the comfort and Peace he now enjoys. Thank you to his early caregivers at Madonna and Ambassador, Lincoln. We are most grateful to his kind and loving caregivers, staff and fellow residents and volunteers at Ambassador, Omaha and Amedsys Hospice. Thank you, Father Snow and St. Johns parish, for welcoming Nicholas back to his Baptismal Home and comforting both Nicholas and his family. There will be a CELEBRATION of Nicholas' life on Friday, November 15, at St. John Catholic Church (Creighton University Campus), 2500 California Plaza, Omaha. VISITATION with family will begin at 9am, with the FUNERAL MASS at 10am. A Reception will follow in St. Johns Parish Hall. Memorials may be made to Lauritzen Gardens, Nebraska Border Collie Rescue (Gretna, NE), or St. Johns Parish (Social Justice Group). HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

