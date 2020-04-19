Speidell, Joy Lenore Joy Lenore Speidell, age 86, died on Sunday, March 15, 2020 in Omaha. She died following a courageous journey with cancer. Joy was born in Kearney on April 6, 1933 and was a long-time resident of Gibbon and Shelton. Joy grew up on a farm outside of Kearney (Kilgore Island) where she spent her childhood and adolescent years with her parents and one sister. Joy attended country school until Junior High. At that time, she moved into Kearney and lived with her very cherished Grandma Mabel Brown. Joy graduated High School from Kearney Public High School. Following High School, she moved to Lincoln and lived with her first cousin Nello-Jean Speidell. Joy met her husband, Delbert Gould, in Lincoln. They were married in Lincoln in 1952. They had five children (Jeff, Gwen, Greg, Jenn, and Harv). In the following years Joy and her family lived in Syracuse, Red Cloud, Grand Island, Tekamah, Kearney, Hartington, Clay Center and Shelton. Following her divorce, she moved to Gibbon where she lived for many years before moving in 2017 to Omaha. Joy was always involved in community activities which included being a Methodist Sunday school teacher, a Cub Scouts Den Mother, 4H leader, and City Council Secretary. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and was a Daughter of the American Revolution. Joy was involved in her children's activities in Elementary, Junior High, and High School. She additionally enjoyed many travels and adventures with her children in their adult years. She was a voracious reader of books, and the internet, always inquisitive, constantly learning to improve her knowledge as a person and mother. Joy loved all kinds of gardening and was a veritable green thumb. Joy was an avid crocheter, knitter and was very creative with crafts, drying flowers, and painting. She loved music and some of her favorite artists were Neil Diamond, Maroon 5, and Barbra Streisand. Church hymns were also much loved by Joy. She enjoyed the theater and attended many theatrical and musical productions with her children (Wicked, Jersey Boys, Lion King, and Phantom of the Opera to name a few). Joy participated with her two daughters (cancer survivors) in area cancer groups and activities such as Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure, American Cancer Society Relay for Life, and Project Pink'd. Joy was a very loving and compassionate person and mother who was always humble and generous in her life. She was very proud of her children as students, athletes, and successful individuals who were extremely proud of their Mom and her continual support in each one's lives. Joy's children, family and friends will always carry sweet memories of her in their lives. Joy is survived by her four children, Jeffrey, Gregory, Jennifer and Harvey; her grandchildren, Serge and Audrey Gould (Jeffrey), Alex and Haley Gould (Gregory), Christopher Bilslend (Gwendolyn); and great-grandchild, Teagan Bilslend (Christopher). She was preceded in death by Delbert Gould, former husband; Gwendolyn Bilslend, eldest daughter; Dallas Bilslend, grandchild; sister, Gail; brother, John; and by her parents, Richard and Fordyce Speidell. KREMER FUNERAL HOME 6302 Maple Street | (402) 553-3155 | kremerfuneralhome.com
