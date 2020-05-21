Spears, Glen L. October 22, 1936 - May 18, 2020 Preceded in death by wife, Phyllis; parents, Glen and Alice; daughter, Renee Spears; sister, Rose (Ira) Stout; brother, Melvin; son-in-law, Timothy Bandy. Survived by wife, Patricia; children: Kerri (Gary) Creech, Cyndi (Nathan) Smith, Traci (Dan) Case, Scott (Christi) Ruwe, Aaron (Heather) Ruwe, Jodi Bandy; 20 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; mother-in-law, Bonnie Ranslem. Retired 40-year employee of WOWT. FUNERAL: Friday, 11am, at the mortuary. VISITATION begins Friday, 10am, at the mortuary. Interment: Hillcrest Cemetery. Memorials to Diabetes Association or Alzheimer's Association. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Glen Spears as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.