Spaulding, Charles "Chuck" Age 59 - December 10, 2019 Survived by loving wife, Linda; son, Landis (Rayza) Spaulding; daughter, Cassandra (Nick) Wulf; grandchildren, Breanna, Bradley, and Brielle; sister, Denise (Randy) Carlson; many other family and friends. GATHERING OF FAMILY AND FRIENDS: Saturday, December 14, 2-4pm, at Bethany Funeral Home with Time for Sharing at 4pm. Memorials may be directed to Bellevue Police K-9 Unit. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com

