Sparks, Stanley G. Age 96 Stanley G. Sparks died peacefully at home December 28, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Jane Sparks, of Louisville, NE; daughter, Denise Roberts, of Overland Park, KS; son, Brian (Rhonda) Sparks, of Louisville, NE; and daughter, Debbie (Steve) Gravs, of Lincoln, NE; grandchildren, Andrea (Drew) Barricklow, of Portland, OR; Alyssa (Dave) Winkelman, of Portland, OR; Ryan (Jillian) Sparks, of Faribault, MN; Adam (Alexa) Sparks, of Chicago, IL; and Bailey Gravs, of Iowa City, IA; brothers, LeRoy Sparks, and David Sparks, of Brule, NE; Gary (Ginger) Sparks, of Arizona; brother-in-law, Delbert Hanson of Brule, NE. He was preceded in death by daughter, Dee Ann Barricklow; his parents, Guy and Myrrel Sparks; brothers, Lyle, Joe, and Glenn Sparks; sisters, Ruth Hansen, and Alice Bailey; and sister-in-law, Ardis Sparks. There will be a Celebration of Life and burial at the Omaha National Cemetery at a later date. Condolences may be sent to fusselmanallenharvey.com. Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home 413 Elm Street, Louisville, NE 68037 | 402-234-3985

To plant a tree in memory of Stanley Sparks as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.