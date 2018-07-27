Sparks, Dorothy June Feb 19, 1924 - Jul 25, 2018 Preceded in death by husband, Cleo "Dozier"; daughter, Denise Carlentine. Survived by children, Harriet Bickel, JoAnn (Robert) Maltby, Harry (Mary) Madsen, 6 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. VISITATION Friday, July 27, 2018 at Kremer Funeral Home at 9:30 am to be followed by the SERVICE at 10:30am. Interment at Forest Lawn. Memorial may be directed to the family for a Hospice House Garden Memorial. Kremer Funeral Home 6302 Maple Street 402-553-3155 www.kremerfuneralhome.com

