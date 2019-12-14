Sparks, DeLos W. September 22, 1943 - December 12, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Dean and Irene Sparks. Survived by wife, Sherry; children: Trisha (Rod) Goben of Omaha, Terry (Traci) Sparks of Lubbock, TX, Tyler (Tammy) Sparks of Des Moines, IA and Tiffany (Miles) Baum of Omaha; grandchildren: Kellan (Tori), Tehia (fiance Joel Wells) and Bre Goben, Ryan, Jacob and Sam Sparks, and Landen Baum; great-granddaughter, Leylee Grace. VISITATION with the family Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, beginning at 10am, followed by a FUNERAL SERVICE at 11am, at Southwest Church of Christ, 2600 S. 124th St. In honor of DeLos's casual dress, the family requests everyone wear jeans. Memorials to York College Scholarship Fund. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES & CREMATORY PACIFIC STREET CHAPEL 14151 Pacific St 402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.