Spack, Mark Allen

Spack, Mark Allen June 21, 1951 - March 18, 2020 Survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Patti; daughter, Emily; sister, Linda (Michael) Abildtrup; brothers- and sister-in-law; nieces; nephews; and countless close friends. Preceded in death by parents, Victor and Arlene Spack; sister, Janice; brother, Michael, nephew, Eric Spack; and his beloved dog, Riley. Mark took great joy in life, and he shared that joy with everyone he met. He loved sports, books, music, art, collectibles, and his favorite activity was to entertain and share good times with the many friends who loved him. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

