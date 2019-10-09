South, Dennis Wayne Age 61 - October 7, 2019 VISITATION: Thursday, October 10, 2019, 5-7pm, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 4:30pm Friday at the funeral home. COMPLETE NOTICE LATER. HOY - KILNOSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 1221 N. 16th Street, Council Bluffs, IA 51501 (712) 256-9988 | www.hoyfuneral.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.