Soulliere, Dean Dean Soulliere was wrapped in the loving arms of God on Sunday, July 28, 2019. He was so many things to different people. He was a husband, father, Papa, friend, a teacher, a coach, a successful businessman. He was the most loyal person you could have on your side. He was caring. He was always competitive even to the end. His life was filled with laughter and kindness, and he was the consummate family man. He exuded strength and confidence in his optimistic attitude towards life. He was committed to his Faith. Dean was born on January 24, 1936 in Columbus, NE to Ernest and Kathryn (Melcher) Soulliere. He attended St. Bonaventure Grade School and High School. He enlisted into the Army and was stationed outside of Washington, D.C. from 1954 to 1956. He then attended Wayne State Teachers College where he earned his Degree but most importantly found the love of his life, his forever girlfriend, Colleen Kelly. They began their life together in Columbus where he became Head Coach at St. Bonaventure, his alma mater. He considered those such wonderful times and was proud of the young people he worked with, sharing stories of his players for the rest of his life. He was named "Coach of the Year" by the Lincoln Journal after having an undefeated football season and winning the State Championship in track during his final year of coaching. Dean then went into the Insurance business and was an accomplished agent with Franklin Life Insurance where he received many honors. During those years he was active in various organizations, serving as President of the Platte Valley Life Underwriters, Chairman of the Platte County Red Cross Drive, Elks Country Club, Shamrock Club, Knights of Columbus, Legion Club and St. Bonaventure Church where he served on various committees. He was very proud to be inducted into the Coaches Athletic Hall of Fame at St. Bonaventure. Dean adored his family and always put them first. He will be deeply missed by: his loving wife of 60 years, Colleen Kelly Soulliere; daughters, Kelly Shefelbine (James), Kim Gabaldon (Charles), Kathy Coziahr (Scott), and Karen Van Dyke (Greg); son Mark Soulliere; 15 beautiful grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Kathy Soulliere, Peggy Soulliere, and Jane Kelly; and many nieces and nephews. Dean was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Kathryn Soulliere; siblings, Bill Soulliere, Jim Soulliere, Joyce Stuefer, and Gary Soulliere; mother and father-in-law, Vincent and Irma Kelly; brother-in-law, Jim Kelly; and sisters-in-law, Millie Soulliere, and Jean Soulliere. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 10:30am Wednesday, July 31, at St. Isidore Catholic Church, with Reverend Mike Swanton officiating. VISITATION: from 4-7pm Tuesday, with 7pm VIGIL SERVICE at St. Isidore Church. VISITATION will resume Wednesday morning from 9:30-10:30am also at the Church. Burial will be in the St. Bonaventure Cemetery with Military Honors. Memorials may be directed to the St. Bonaventure 2020 Project, Stain Glass Fund, or Scotus Central Catholic High School. www.mckownfuneralhome.com McKOWN FUNERAL HOME Columbus, NE 402-564-4232 | www.mckownfuneralhome.com
