Soukup, Lee Edward Jul 29, 1941 - Jul 25, 2018 Preceded in death by parents, Lester and Dorothy Soukup. Survived by wife of 55 years, Brenda; son, Kevin (Jane) Soukup; daughter, Karen (Kirk) Werlein; four grandchildren: Gabbi, Alli, Alan and Evan. FUNERAL: Friday, 11am, Presbyterian Church of the Cross, 1517 S. 114 Street. VISITATION: Thursday, 5-7pm, at Funeral Home. Interment: Hillcrest Cemetery. Memorials to Presbyterian Church of the Cross or to Cancer Research. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" St. 402-731-1234 www.klsfuneralhome.com

